Preity Zinta shares glimpse of her Janmashtami celebration in the US

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has shared a few glimpses of her celebrating Janmashtami at the Valley Hindu Temple, calling it a heartwarming and fun experience with family, friends, and community.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a string of images from the temple and captioned the post:

“Janmashtami celebrations at the Valley Hindu Temple was so heartwarming and so much fun. Friends, family, community & devotion. The kids were so excited and I loved every moment of it.

She went on to thank the priest, his family, and the temple for their warmth and hospitality.

“A big thank you to Punditji, his beautiful family & everyone at the temple for indulging us & making us feel so welcome & loved. Here is a sneak peak folks. Jai Shree Krishna #radheradhe #ting,” Preity wrote.

Talking about the actress, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the Hindi film industry after a long gap with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

She was last seen in the 2018 film “Bhaiaji Superhit”, an action comedy film directed by Neerraj Pathak. The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

The actress’ film ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ recently completed 19 years in Hindi cinema on August 11. The film released on August 11, 2025, and features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

The film told the story of an extra-marital affair between the characters of Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. The film proved to be a commercial disaster, and was criticised for its portrayal of an extra-marital affair as the critics at the time felt that the film would cause damage to Indian society because of such a narrative.

