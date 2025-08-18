Ishwak Singh on working with Prakash Jha in ‘Janaadesh’: He is a master storyteller

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Ishwak Singh, who is all set to team up with National Award-winning director Prakash Jha for the upcoming political drama “Janaadesh”, said I am learning some of the best nuances of the craft with him.

An elated Ishwak shares, "Working with Prakash sir has always been on my wishlist. Now I am finally getting to experience his fantastic vision of storytelling! I am learning some of the best nuances of the craft with him. He is a master storyteller".

The film is now officially in works, as announced with a picture of the clap by the actor - director duo on social media. Other cast members include names such as Tusshar Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Pragati Srivastava and Shekhar Suman.

Ishwak’s latest release is “Mitti – Ek Nayi Pehchaan”. Set in a real village in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Mitti – Ek Nayi Pehchaan captures the rural landscape with authenticity focusing on issues like debt, water scarcity, and migration, without dramatization.

The show, which also stars Nikhil Jaiswal and Sharat Sonu, is about a successful corporate executive who finds himself torn between his urban life and rural roots, as past family bonds and a new connection with a District Collector reshape his path.

Ishwak made his screen debut with a small role in Raanjhanaa in 2013. He expanded into films with brief roles in the 2015 films Aligarh and Tamasha and had a bigger role in the romantic drama Tum Bin II.

He then played a supporting role opposite Sonam Kapoor in the comedy Veere Di Wedding. In 2019, he had a small role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced film Malaal, starring Sharmin Segal and Meezaan Jafri.

In 2020, he starred as Imran Ansari, a young, idealistic cop in the crime thriller series Paatal Lok. In 2022 and 2023, he portrayed Vikram Sarabhai opposite Jim Sarbh's Homi J. Bhabha in the drama series Rocket Boys.

