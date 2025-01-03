Prashant Kishor's health check-up conducted; confirm no 'serious' risk

Patna, Jan 3 (IANS) A team of doctors conducted the health check-up of prominent political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor, on Friday, which confirmed that his organs were functioning normally and no serious health risks were detected.

Kishor has been on a hunger strike at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna for the past 24 hours.

His protest is aimed at demanding the cancellation of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)preliminary examination following allegations of irregularities and a paper leak.

A team of doctors, led by Rajiv Ranjan, was dispatched by the district administration to assess Kishor's health.

The checkup was conducted around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, more than 24 hours since the Jan Suraaj Party Chief began his hunger strike on Thursday evening.

After a health checkup, Rajiv Ranjan confirmed that Kishor has symptoms of mild bronchitis, which necessitates extra precautions, especially given the cold weather.

"Despite the bronchitis symptoms, all vital signs were normal, and no serious health risks were detected. Kishor's immune system was assessed as strong, further indicating his overall good health," Ranjan said.

"To avoid exacerbating bronchitis, Kishor must ensure proper protection against the cold weather during his open-air protest," he added.

"The ongoing health assessments will be necessary to prevent any potential complications as the hunger strike progresses," he said.

Despite the medical advice and requests from the district administration, Kishor continues his hunger strike, determined to advocate for the demands of BPSC candidates.

Earlier on Friday, the Patna Additional District Magistrate visited the protest site, urging Kishor to end his hunger strike.

However, Kishor refused to end the hunger strike, saying: "Thousands of children have faith in me. On December 29, I asked the students to disperse the administration's orders, but they were brutally cane-charged. Under no circumstances will I withdraw this movement on administrative orders."

The Jan Suraaj Party Chief emphasised that the hunger strike will only end if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets the protesting BPSC students.

"The students themselves decide the next steps for the movement and I would accept the students' decision," he said.

