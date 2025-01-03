ITTF sets up task force to address players' concerns after world rankings affair

Beijing, Jan 3 (IANS) The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced on Friday the establishment of a dedicated task force to gather feedback from players and review existing regulations, following the recent withdrawal of three Olympic champions from world rankings.

The move was made after receiving the approval of an ITTF Executive Board meeting held on Thursday, in response to widespread concerns after renowned Chinese paddlers Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng had withdrawn from the ITTF world rankings released on December 31, 2024. The ITTF said that as part of this initiative, players, their entourage, and coaches, as well as related ITTF bodies will be consulted extensively, reports Xinhua.

In addition, a players' forum will be held during the 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash, which will take place from January 30 to February 9, providing an open platform for addressing the concerns. "The ITTF is fully committed to creating a supportive environment for players' well-being and fostering open dialogue within the entire table tennis community," read the statement from the global table tennis' governing body.

In response, the WTT expressed its full support towards the ITTF Executive Board's decision to set up the task force.

"As the global professional platform for our sport, WTT recognizes the vital role players, coaches, and teams play in shaping the future of table tennis," WTT said in a press release. "The creation of this task force ensures that their voices are not only heard but are integral to the decision-making process. The Players' Forum will provide an essential opportunity for open and constructive dialogue, underscoring the importance of transparency and inclusivity in our sport."

Members of the task force include Sharath Kamal Achanta, co-chair of the ITTF Athletes Commission, ITTF executive vice presidents Alaa Meshref and Wahid Oshodi, WTT executive director of events Mounir Bessah, and Polona Cehovin, WTT head of player relations. When announcing their withdrawal from world rankings on social media, both Fan and Chen cited the WTT rules imposing fines on players for not participating in events.

In addition to confirming the withdrawal of the three Olympic champions from world rankings, the Chinese Table Tennis Association said in a statement on Tuesday that it has been actively engaging with the ITTF and WTT to advocate for reasonable adjustments to competition rules.

