Prashant Kishor slams Centre for discrimination against Bihar during Gaya visit

Patna, June 13 (IANS) Political strategist and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of systematically discriminating against Bihar while favouring states like Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Addressing the media in Gaya district as part of his ongoing Bihar Badlaav Yatra on Friday, Kishor questioned the recent announcement made by the Prime Minister in Madhubani regarding the launch of a new Shramik train from Saharsa.

“Why are such announcements never made for Gujarat or Maharashtra?” he asked.

“If Prime Minister Modi truly has the courage, let him announce a Shramik train from Gujarat to Tamil Nadu. He knows he won't get a single vote in Gujarat if he does that,” Kishor said, alleging that Bihar is being short-changed in terms of development and infrastructure.

Drawing a sharp contrast, Kishor said, “Gujarat got GIFT City, a solar park, and a bullet train. Bihar, on the other hand, got Shramik trains. Why this glaring disparity when the PM represents both Bihar and Gujarat?”

He added that Bihar does not need more trains to ferry its youth out in search of work. “What Bihar truly needs is quality education and employment so that migration becomes a choice, not a compulsion. Our youth are packed into coaches like animals. This must end.”

Kishor also made a significant announcement regarding Jan Suraaj’s approach to the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. He laid out the party’s candidate selection policy, stating that every effort would be made to ensure that only individuals with clean images are given tickets.

“Even if by mistake a wrong candidate is selected, I urge the people not to vote for such a person,” he said, adding, “Even the UPSC selects IAS and IPS officers through the most rigorous process, yet not all of them turn out to be honest. Jan Suraaj, too, will strive for the highest standards, but human error cannot be ruled out.”

Kishor asserted that Jan Suraaj’s mission is not merely to win elections, but to win Bihar. He appealed to voters across party lines to support candidates who are clean, capable, and committed to the state’s development -- irrespective of their political affiliation.

