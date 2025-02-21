Pranali Rathod, Akshay Dev Bindra to play leads in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ post leap

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) As “Kumkum Bhagya” is all set for a generational leap, fresh faces Pranali Rathod and Akshay Dev Bindra are all set to play leads in the show.

Pranali said, "The year 2025 is truly special since I am going to be part of an iconic show Kumkum Bhagya. Prarthana is a new and different character for me, and I’m excited to bring her to life.”

She said that the show is popular for its storytelling.

“The show has always been known for its heartfelt storytelling and strong relationships, and stepping into this world is a wonderful experience. Kumkum Bhagya has been loved by audiences for years, and I look forward to them embracing this new chapter with the same warmth and enthusiasm," added the actress.

At the center of this leap is Prarthana, played by Pranali, the daughter of Rajvansh and Poorvi. Raised by a humble Pandit and his wife, she is soft-spoken, hardworking, and devoted to her family. Despite her simple upbringing, she shares a deep friendship with Raunak, essayed d by Akshay Dev Bindra, a charming and flamboyant young man from an affluent family.

Though childhood friends, Prarthana and Raunak come from completely different worlds—one defined by simplicity and responsibility, the other by luxury and privilege. Yet, their friendship remains unshaken through the years.

Akshay added: “Making my television debut with Kumkum Bhagya feels absolutely surreal! It’s a show with a remarkable legacy, and I knew I had to give my best when I auditioned for the role.”

He talked about what he felt, when he got to know he bagged the role.

“The moment I found out I had bagged it, I was overwhelmed! The entire team is pouring their heart and soul into creating a storyline that keeps audiences hooked, and I can’t wait to see how viewers connect with this new chapter.”

The show airs on Zee TV.

