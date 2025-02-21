Bhumi Pednekar reveals key references that shaped her role in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about the reference she drew for her character in the film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi.”

The actress plays the role of Prableen, a typical Punjabi woman whose personality traits drive much of the film's intriguing storyline. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Bhumi shared that most of her references for portraying her character came from her director, Mudassar Aziz. She revealed that Mudassar’s strong grip on language helped her refine her portrayal of Prableen in the film. 'The Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress also expressed gratitude for working with him, as she felt protected and supported throughout the process, allowing her to explore and embody the role fully.

Pednekar shared, “Mudassar sir’s hold on the language is very strong. Most of my work references came from. Whenever my language went off-track, he would always correct me," she explained. The Bhakshak actress further added, “I feel very fortunate to have gotten a character like this with him because I was very protected.”

Bhumi also reflected on the uniqueness of playing such a character, admitting, “I haven’t done a film like this before, nor have I played a character like this. When I read the script, I found many similarities between me and my character, Prableen.” The actress believes that the stubborn traits her character possesses are something many women can relate to, adding, “I know many girls share the stubborn traits my character has. Because of these traits, the story of the film becomes even more interesting.”

"Mere Husband Ki Biwi" also stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The film follows a Delhi professional caught in a complicated love triangle when his former lover reappears just as he starts falling for someone new, resulting in a series of comedic misunderstandings.

It was released in cinemas on February 21.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.