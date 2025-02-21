Mayawati fears Cong-SP alliance, says Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit dismissed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's claim that Congress played a significant role in the BJP's recent electoral victory. Dikshit stated that even if the Congress had contested the elections alongside AAP, Arvind Kejriwal would still have lost and claimed that Mayawati fears the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance could challenge her in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to IANS, Dikshit said, "Such remarks are baseless and fail to reflect the ground realities of Delhi. The votes in Delhi were cast against Arvind Kejriwal."

“Even if Congress had contested alongside AAP, Kejriwal would have still lost. In Delhi, our voter base primarily opposed AAP. Some Dalit and Muslim voters shifted towards BJP out of fear, otherwise, AAP might have secured 10-12 seats,” he added.

Dikshit also questioned Mayawati’s political strategy, noting that BSP fielded its own candidates in Delhi.

“What was the purpose of BSP contesting? Were they trying to help AAP win or just divide votes? The real issue is the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Mayawati fears that a Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance could challenge her, which is why she has started making such claims,” he argued.

Addressing the delay in fulfilling electoral promises, particularly financial aid for women, he commented that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured its approval in the first Cabinet meeting, the sheer financial burden, estimated at Rs 12,000-13,000 crore, makes immediate implementation difficult.

He also pointed out that the Kejriwal-led administration had already pushed Delhi’s finances into turmoil.

“The Delhi government has been financially mismanaged. There’s barely any money left. However, we should give the new government time, six months to a year, before questioning them on their promises. Criticism right now is premature,” Dikshit said.

