Hyderabad’s BioAsia 2025 on Feb 25-26 to Focus on AI-Driven Healthcare

Hyderabad is set to host BioAsia 2025, Asia’s leading life sciences and health tech forum, on February 25 and 26. The event will bring together global industry leaders, policymakers, start-ups, and MSMEs to discuss innovations in healthcare and biotechnology. BioAsia aims to highlight India’s role in life sciences, attract global investments, and foster industry collaborations.

The forum will feature top speakers, including Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Queensland Governor Dr. Jeannette Young, and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. Industry leaders like Robert A. Bradway (Amgen), Prof. Patrick Tan (Genome Institute of Singapore), Dr. Ken Washington (Medtronic), and Dr. Boris Stoffel (Miltenyi Biotec) will also be present.

The CEO Conclave on February 25 will focus on opportunities and challenges in life sciences, with key figures such as Dr. S. Somanath (former ISRO chairman), Satish Reddy (Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories), and Dr. Satyanarayana Chava (Laurus Labs CEO) sharing insights.

Telangana Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu emphasized that this year’s BioAsia will focus on AI-driven healthcare, life sciences innovations, and India’s growing role in clinical trials. Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia, stated that India has great potential to lead the convergence of life sciences and technology.