Pralhad Joshi inaugurates Solar PV testing facility in boost to green energy drive

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Marking a major advancement in India’s green energy capabilities, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, on Tuesday inaugurated the PV Module Testing and Calibration Lab at the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) at Gwal Pahari in Haryana on the outskirts of the national capital.

The Minister said that the new lab will set global benchmarks in solar R&D, testing, training, and policy support while marking a bold step towards self-reliance, innovation, and global excellence.

Joshi said that NISE is now equipped to offer comprehensive testing, calibration, and certification services, particularly for photovoltaic modules and technologies where no established standards currently exist.

He termed the lab a pioneering facility for India and further highlighted that as Indian companies scale up the production of large modules, this lab will ensure that products meet the highest quality standards.

Joshi noted that the lab also aligns with BIS standards and will provide a major boost to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and support India's aspiration to become a global manufacturing hub.

The minister also underlined the importance of NISE as a training ground for government officials, industry professionals, and international delegates. He appreciated NISE’s efforts in training over 55,000 Suryamitra technicians and for installing more than 300 solar air dryer-cum-space heating systems in Leh, which are being used by farmers to dry apricots.

He pointed out that such initiatives strengthen technical capacity and foster collaboration among government, industry, and academia. The new facility will enable NISE to significantly improve its efficiency, quality, and research in accordance with global benchmarks, he added.

Highlighting the exponential growth in the renewable energy sector during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s term in office, the minister said that India’s installed solar capacity increased from 2.82 GW in 2014 to crossed 106 GW now, marking a growth of over 3,700 per cent.

In terms of manufacturing, solar module production has increased from 2 GW in 2014 to 80 GW, with a target of reaching 150 GW by 2030. Alongside solar progress, the minister also underscored the achievement of 50 GW in wind energy capacity.

Emphasising the government’s ambitious targets, Joshi said that India is firmly on track to achieve the 500 GW non-fossil fuel energy target by 2030, including 292 GW of solar energy, as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

The Minister also urged NISE to step up efforts in global research impact and patent generation.

He highlighted the need for deep research, innovation, and global collaboration. He advised NISE to build partnerships, develop talent, and push boundaries so that its work resonates across laboratories, manufacturing units, and solar farms worldwide.

He acknowledged that NISE is already working on advanced technologies like Perovskite Solar Cells and Bifacial Panels. Going forward, he said, NISE should undertake initiatives for mass adoption of innovations such as AI for Solar Power Forecasting, Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), and Solar-Driven EV Charging Stations.

He urged NISE to explore the enabling of sustainable EV charging through solar at scale.

