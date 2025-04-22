‘They will not be spared’: PM Modi strongly condemns terror attack on tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s picturesque Pahalgam hill station, vowing that those responsible for the “heinous act” will be brought to justice.

The Prime Minister, who is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, expressed deep anguish over the incident and assured that swift and decisive action would follow.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” PM Modi posted on X.

In a stern warning to the perpetrators, he added, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will only grow stronger.”

The terror strike, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, has left at least 12 people injured, including tourists and local residents. The attack comes at a time when the Kashmir Valley is witnessing an unprecedented tourist season, with hotels in Srinagar, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg reporting full occupancy.

Shortly after the incident, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, directing him to ensure all necessary measures are taken. Following this, Shah announced he would travel to Srinagar to personally assess the situation and chair a high-level security review meeting.

“Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences,” the Home Minister posted on X.

“I briefed PM Shri @narendramodi Ji about the incident and have held a virtual meeting with key officials. I will soon be in Srinagar to oversee the security review,” he said.

This is the first major terror attack targeting tourists in the Kashmir Valley in 2025, sending shockwaves through the region, especially as tourism -- a key economic lifeline for the Valley -- is currently booming.

Security has been heightened across the Anantnag district and nearby tourist zones, with reinforcements deployed and a search operation underway to track down any remaining threats.

