Mukesh Sahani slams Chirag Paswan, says he has no courage like Ram Vilas Paswan

Patna, April 22 (IANS) In a strongly worded attack, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) President Mukesh Sahani criticised Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan and claimed that he has no political strength and courage like his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan.

“Ram Vilas Paswan fought for Dalits, EBCs, and OBCs. He once withdrew support from Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, leading to its fall. Chirag Paswan, on the other hand, was used by the BJP in the 2020 Assembly election to weaken Nitish Kumar, and was then discarded,” Sahani said while speaking to the media persons in Patna.

He mocked Chirag Paswan’s allegiance to Prime Minister Modi, saying: “Despite his party breaking apart and being removed from the residence of Delhi, Chirag Paswan still calls himself Hanuman of PM Modi. He doesn't have the capability to contest all 243 seats in Bihar.”

Mukesh Sahani's statement came after Chirag Paswan expressed his view to a media channel that he wants to do politics in Bihar rather than the Centre.

Reacting to Dilip Jaiswal’s claim that he would rejoin the NDA, Sahani said: “He’s daydreaming. He knows that if I don’t join the NDA, they can’t form a government in Bihar. That’s why they’re afraid of me.”

Targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the VIP chief alleged that the CM is no longer in control of the government and that bureaucrats have taken over.

“Nitish Kumar is unconscious. Officers are running the state. Since bureaucrats don’t contest elections, they have no accountability to the public. They are scared of elected representatives who are sitting on the constitutional posts, but as the Chief Minister is unconscious, they have no fear of it," Sahani said.

He further stated: “Between 2005 and 2010, Nitish worked for Bihar. But since then, he’s been switching alliances only to retain his chair. His health is failing, and this bureaucratic rule is dangerous for democracy.”

