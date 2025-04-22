Girls outshine boys in Telangana Intermediate exams

Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) Girls outperformed boys in the Telangana Intermediate public examinations, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) declared the results of the Intermediate first year and second year (11th and 12th classes).

A total of 9.97 lakh students appeared in the examination held in March-April.

The overall pass percentage for the first year was 66.89. The pass percentage among girls was 73.83 while it was only 57.83 per cent among boys. A total of 4,88,430 students wrote the first-year exams.

The overall pass percentage for the second year stood at 71.37. In the second year, too, girls outshone the boys. The pass percentage among girls was 74.21 while only 57.31 per cent passed the exam. A total of 5,08,582 students had appeared in the second-year exams.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the results in the presence of Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Education Secretary Yogita Rana, BIE Secretary Krishna Aditya and other officials.

The Deputy CM congratulated the students who have passed the exams and their parents. He expressed his best wishes for the students for higher studies.

Bhatti Vikramarka said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to Japan, has asked him to convey his congratulations and best wishes to the students.

The Deputy CM said the state government was focusing on the education sector. He congratulated BIE officials for conducting the exams and completing the valuation of answer sheets in a foolproof manner.

Among districts, Medchal Malkajgiri district stood first with 77.21 pass percentage in the first year. Mahabubabad district had the lowest pass percentage of 48.43. In the second year, Mulugu district topped the list with 80.12 per cent. Kamareddy district finished at the bottom with pass percentage of 54.93 per cent.

BIE Secretary Aditya said students may apply for re-verification and recounting within a week by paying a fee of Rs 600 and Rs 100, respectively. Advanced supplementary exams will be held from May 22.

