Prabhas on 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' trending on OTT for 366 days: Overwhelmed by the love

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Prabhas starrer "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" managed to set box office records. After its phenomenal theatrical run, the Telugu action entertainer took over OTT and made a distinct mark by trending continuously for 366 days.

Overwhelmed with the phenomenal 1 year OTT run of "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire", Prabhas expressed, "Overwhelmed by the love for Salaar: Cease Fire on Jio Hotstar! Can't wait to set foot in Khansaar soon."

The makers, Hombale Films took to their social media and shared a post celebrating the milestone. They wrote, "A reign like never before...#Salaar has been trending on @JioHotstar and dominating for a year".

"Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" broke records with its Hindi TV premiere, attracting an incredible 30 million viewers. After grossing over ₹700 crore at the box office, the project has maintained its position as one of the top trending films on OTT.

Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film enjoys an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, and Sriya Reddy.

"Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" revolves around the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the current prince of Khansaar. When a coup d'état is planned by his father's ministers and his relatives, Varadha enlists Deva's help to become Khansaar's undisputed ruler. For the unversed, the initial storyline of the movie was pitched from Prashanth Neel's debut film "Ugramm".

Talking about the technical crew, the camera work for the drama has been handled by Bhuvan Gowda, whereas Ujwal Kulkarni has looked after the editing. The film features music scored by Ravi Basrur.

The tremendous success of part 1 has set the stage right for the sequel "Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam". The second installment in the blockbuster franchise is expected to hit the silver screens in 2026. The movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the next chapter in this action-packed saga.

