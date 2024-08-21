'Pouring my heart & soul into it', says Sana Sultan on her singing debut

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Model, social media influencer, and actress Sana Sultan Khan has opened up about her love for music, revealing that she will soon be making her debut as a singer.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' fame Sana, who has 6.9 million followers on Instagram, is known for her cute looks and heartfelt 'shayaris'.

She said: "Music is my heartbeat. It has always been a big part of who I am. I’ve been singing for a long time now, and finally, I get to share that part of me with people."

While she has kept most details about her singing debut under wraps, Sana assured her fans that the wait won’t be long.

“I can’t reveal too much just yet, but I promise it’s coming very soon, and I’m pouring my heart and soul into it,” she commented.

Her fans, who have adored her for her sweet personality and Urdu poetic expressions, are eager to hear her sing.

Reflecting on her journey, Sana added: "Singing has always been my dream. It’s a way for me to connect with my emotions and with people. I hope that when you hear my music, you feel the love and passion I put into it.”

Sana has been part of short movies like 'Lost Dream' and 'An Everlasting Love'.

She was last seen in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' which also featured Munisha Khatwani, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy Sheikh, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Poulomi Das, Adnaan Shaikh, Vishal Pandey, Neeraj Goyat, Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Payal Malik, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari.

Sana Makbul emerged as the winner of the season, while Naezy finished runner-up. The show aired on JioCinema was hosted by Bollywood star Anil Kapoor.

