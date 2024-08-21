Kolkata rape horror: Centre issues memo constituting NTF following SC directive

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday issued an office memorandum constituting a National Task Force (NTF) under the chairmanship of the Union Cabinet Secretary in compliance with the Supreme Court directive, in the wake of the horrific incident at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered.

The NTF, which has been tasked to formulate effective recommendations relating to the safety, working conditions and well-being of medical professionals, will submit to the apex court an interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months.

As per the terms of reference, the NTF will prepare an action plan categorised under two heads.

First, prevention of violence against medical professionals and providing safe working conditions, and secondly, providing an enforceable national protocol for dignified and safe working conditions for interns, residents, senior residents, doctors, nurses and all medical professionals.

"The phrase medical professionals encompasses every medical professional including doctors, medical students who are undergoing their compulsory rotating medical internship (CRMI) as a part of the MBBS course, resident doctors and senior resident doctors and nurses (including those who are nursing interns)," the Centre clarified.

The office memorandum issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the NTF will be at liberty to make recommendations on all aspects of the action plan and any other aspects, which the members seek to cover, adding that the NTF would be at liberty to make additional suggestions, where appropriate.

"The NTF shall also suggest appropriate timelines for the implementation of the recommendations. The NTF may consult relevant stakeholders in this regard," the memorandum added. T

Taking suo moto cognisance of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the formation of the NTF to suggest measures for the safety of medical professionals across the country, observing that safety of doctors is "highest national concern".

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will provide all logistical support including making arrangements for travel, stay and secretarial assistance and bear the expenses of the members of the NTF," the SC ordered.

The apex court urged doctors and medical professionals across the country, who are abstaining from work to protest the "horrific incident", to resume work at the earliest.

"Since this court is seized of the matter pertaining to the safety and well-being of all medical professionals at their workplaces, and the issue involving high national priority, we will request all the doctors, who are abstaining from work, to resume work at the earliest," it said, adding that medical community stand assured that their concerns are receiving the highest attention of the Supreme Court.

It ordered the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to file a status report detailing the status of the investigation within two days as well as the state government to file a status report in relation to the incident of vandalisation inside the hospital premises. The SC will resume hearing the matter on Thursday the suo moto case titled "Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issues".

