New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) As India marks the sixth anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes on Wednesday, Pakistan continues to be in denial mode about the number of terrorists killed in the action. It also continues to hide the casualties it has been suffering because of the terror apparatus which it groomed and has now gradually turned against it.

Unreported casualties expose Pakistan’s fake agenda that nothing major had happened.

Pakistan is now facing its worst security crisis in over a decade. It saw a resurgence in violence in 2024, with at least 685 members of security forces losing their lives amid a total of 444 terror attacks.

The year 2024 turned out to be the deadliest year for the civil and military security forces of Pakistan in a decade. A document by Pakistan's Director General Inter Service Public Relations (DGISPR) has revealed this. In 2024, Pakistan suffered 2,546 violence-linked fatalities and 2,267 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws. Total causalities in 2024 were 4,813.

This tally of casualties stemmed from 1,166 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, marking a grim year for Pakistan's security landscape.

The terror attacks on security officials and civilians outnumbered the security operations conducted against the outlaws, by nearly four times that is 909 terror attacks vs. 257 security operations. However, the casualty figures of the Pakistan Army were grossly underreported in official channels.

In an attempt to protect their image and keep their countrymen in the dark, they never revealed the real figure of the casualties.

Despite a huge number of casualties, Pakistan continues to hide the killings of its own personnel. But now the Intel report exposes Pakistan'ss fakery.

An investigation reveals that 685 Pakistani security personnel were killed in 2024 amid a record 444 terror attacks. There were at least 264 incidents where the summary of casualties was not reported by Pakistan officials. These were the incidents where hundreds of Pakistani Army officials were killed.

Pakistani Army officials are being killed in different attacks in places like Waziristan, Sheikhpura, Lahore, North Waziristan, Balochistan, South Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Duki Balochistan, Mirah, Pakistan Afghanistan Border, Kashmir border, Ghazanli Border, Khyber and Sialkot Sector.

Pakistan’s ISPR deliberately underreported military casualties, effectively concealing the true scale of losses suffered by its armed forces.

India’s decisive counterterrorism response post-Pulwama, culminating in the Balakot airstrike, stands in stark contrast to Pakistan’s current security disarray.

Pakistan’s deteriorating security is attributed to a weak military response, political instability, economic collapse, and a double standard on terrorism.

In light of Pakistan’s crumbling security, India remains committed to the Balakot Doctrine, reinforcing its robust border security and counterterrorism strategies.

Some internal document reveals that the Pakistani Army has this ignominious tradition of hiding the casualties from Kargil until 2024. They have been denying dignity to soldiers in death deceiving and hiding facts which has dented the credibility of the institution.

DGISPR has very little credibility to begin with, however denying the death of soldiers is not only disrespecting the martyrdom but also amounts to denying a part of the destruction which should have been told to the present and coming generations, the report added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.