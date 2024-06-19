Post Allahabad HC nixing NEET aspirants' plea, BJP accuses Priyanka of peddling 'fakery’

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The BJP hit back at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday for allegedly peddling ‘fakery’ after the Allahabad High Court found discrepancies in the claims of NEET aspirant Ayushi Patel regarding a damaged OMR answer sheet.

The High Court, terming it as a case of "forged documents," dismissed the petition filed by Ayushi Patel and said on Tuesday that the National Testing Agency (NTA) was free to take legal action.

Amid a blazing row over ‘irregularities’ in the 2024 NEET-UG exam, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier attacked the BJP-led NDA government for not fixing accountability of agencies conducting the exam.

Posting a video of Ayushi Patel on ‘X’, she said that the government should seriously consider the exam system.

On Wednesday, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla taking to ‘X’, said, “Priyanka Vadra tweeted a video of Ayushi Patel making some outlandish claims about her result in the NEET exam, including torn OMR, lesser marks being given to her. It turns out this girl Ayushi Patel who claimed her OMR was torn and marks were not correct, had provided fake documents even to the court & made false claims about her OMR being torn. NTA provided all the original documents to court after which she withdrew her petition.”

“Ayushi Patel in the past had claimed she had made Covid vaccine too! Yes, that is the kind of person Congress used to push fakery,” Poonawalla claimed.

“But what will Priyanka Vadra do? Will she apologise? This isn’t the first time fakery is being peddled by Congress’ brother-sister duo. If @ajeetbharti quotes Acharya Krishnam he is facing FIR but Priyanka Vadra is a queen. She can get away with any amount of lies?,” he claimed.

Social media influencer Ajeet Bharti has been booked by Bengaluru Police for "spreading enmity between religious groups through false claims."

“Should Priyanka Vadra herself not be booked for sharing & amplifying such lies? Will the media even ask her any basic questions? Will the media ask her why she was creating havoc using such fakery? Is she not accountable at all?” Poonawalla asked.

