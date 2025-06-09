Poshan Abhiyaan made significant strides in improving nutrition outcomes in India: Minister

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Poshan Abhiyaan has made significant strides in improving nutrition outcomes in India, said Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra on Monday.

Addressing an event in the national capital, Malhotra said that Poshan Abhiyaan is “Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s effort and commitment to addressing India's malnutrition challenges”.

“Poshan Abhiyan has made significant strides in improving nutrition outcomes in India, particularly among children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers,” Malhotra added.

Launched in 2018, the campaign to fight malnutrition has promoted healthy growth and development in the country.

“The programme has enabled a nationwide Jan Andolan, catalysing nutrition-related behavioural change and promoting positive feeding and healthcare practices,” the Minister said.

He also applauded the Poshan Tracker App which enables real-time monitoring of nutrition services, ensuring timely interventions and better tracking of progress.

Mission Poshan 2.0 is a Rs 1.81 lakh crore initiative (2021-26) that targets children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

It not only integrates nutrition, health, and community efforts but also uses digital tools like the Poshan Tracker -- winner of the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024 -- to drive real-time monitoring and behavioural change.

As of March 2025, a total of 99.02 per cent of beneficiaries are Aadhaar-verified, and a face authentication module ensures transparency in distributing take-home rations, according to the government.

Malhotra also advocated ensuring adequate nutrition for pregnant women and lactating mothers -- crucial for healthy child development. Maternal nutrition plays a vital role in preventing health complications during childbirth and ensuring healthy birth outcomes, the MoS added.

“By prioritising nutrition, India can build a healthier, more productive, and prosperous nation, achieving its vision of a Viksit Bharat,” the Minister said.

