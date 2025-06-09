Thomas Tuchel 'impatient' for England to adapt to his style

Nottingham, June 9 (IANS) England head coach Thomas Tuchel has said he is ‘impatient’ and hopes the side will adapt to his system during the friendly against Senegal.

England defeated Andorra 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifier, a game which showed serious lack of threat from England, which prompted many to ask whether the German’s philosophy fits with the side.

Tuchel revealed he will allow players to play with more freedom against Senegal.

"I'm very impatient, which is not always a good thing. I'm always impatient because you step out into a stadium even if the fixture is not always that exciting, after a season fighting for titles, Champions League places.

"But for me personally once I step into a good stadium, see the grass, see 7,000 supporters, I'm expecting something from myself and the players.

"It will be to see tomorrow, I am impatient and I want to do better. We are thinking of giving the players a little more freedom within the structure. I still think it was a very offensive structure and line-up to break the defence down," said Tuchel in the pre-game conference.

Tuchel also confirmed Bukayo Saka will start against Senegal. The Arsenal forward missed the first international break under Tuchel with an injury before missing the game against Andorra after picking up a knock. The former Chelsea head coach said he is excited to see the talented forward back on the pitch.

"I'm very excited, because I could see that he worked hard to come back from his injury. He had minor discomfort in his last match which worried me a bit. He just had one training session with us, a full session and one half on Thursday and Friday.

"We decided in the end to protect him a little bit, to not let him play, to not take any risk. But he is happy, he trained with a smile yesterday. He will start tomorrow, he is a key player for us,” added Tuchel.

Saka, who accompanied Tuchel in the press conference, rang praises on Tuchel’s coaching style saying he is quite intense on the pitch and very relaxed off it.

"I don't really like to compare, if I'm honest. One person's qualities are always going to be overshadowed. So if I just speak about Thomas himself, since I have come into the camp he has been quite demanding, quite intense on the pitch and off the pitch he's been more relaxed.

"He's a nice guy, he let us enjoy ourselves and created a nice environment for all the players to enjoy,” said Saka.

