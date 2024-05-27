Porsche crash shocker: Blood samples not of minor accused (Ld)

Pune (Maharashtra), May 27 (IANS) In a sensational revelation, Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said on Monday that the blood samples analysed by the Sassoon Hospital did not match with the minor accused in the Porsche car crash.

Kumar said the purported blood sample was not of the 17-year-old boy who was caught in the car crash but belonged to a ‘third person’, which is being probed now.

The shock details emerged barely hours after the Pune Police raided and arrested two senior doctors of the Sassoon Hospital for allegedly ‘tampering’ with the blood report of the minor boy who killed two techies from Madhya Pradesh.

“We had taken a second blood sample which was given to another hospital for analysis with the intention of carrying out a DNA test later. Now, it has come to light that the Sassoon Hospital blood forensic report was of some other person,” Kumar asserted to media persons.

The arrested medicos are Dr Ajay Taware, Head of the Forensics Department and Dr Shrihari Halnor of the Blood Bank at the government-run hospital, Both were taken into custody late Sunday after a swoop on their homes by the Yerwada Police Station.

Kumar said the police have sufficient technical evidence in the matter and are preparing a water-tight case to ensure justice for the two victims.

The duo is likely to be produced before a Pune Court later in the day and charged with manipulating the crucial blood samples of the 17-year-old boy and submitting a fake blood test report that could have direct repercussions on the prosecution case and the direction of the investigations.

The blood report of the accused minor boy, the son of a prominent realtor Vishal S. Agarwal, had sparked a huge row as it purportedly gave him a clean chit and enabled him to get bail within 15 hours of the fatal May 19 crash in the Kalyani Nagar area.

The fatal crash claimed the lives of two IT engineers -- Ashwini Koshta and her friend Aneesh Awadhiya, both 24 and hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

The minor boy is currently lodged in a Juvenile Correctional Home in Pune, his father is in judicial custody while his grandfather Surendra Kumar Agarwal is in police custody in the same case that has sparked a nationwide furore.

Besides the two government hospital doctors, the Pune Police on May 24 had suspended two cops -- PI Rahul Jagdale and API Vishwanath Todkari -- for alleged dereliction of duty and other lapses pertaining to the accident.

