Differences Between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel?

The highly anticipated collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and actor Prabhas for the "Salaar" series has been the talk of the town. Following the massive success of the first movie, "Salaar: Cease Fire," the team is set to begin shooting for the sequel, "Salaar 2" (also known as "Salaar: Shouryaanga Parvam") towards the end of 2024.

Excitement among fans has reached new heights, especially after rumors surfaced about a potential clash between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. However, the official "Salaar" Twitter page promptly put an end to these speculations with a light-hearted post featuring both of them smiling together.

The star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in leading roles, along with the expected return of Ravi Basrur for the sequel, has only added to the immense anticipation surrounding "Salaar 2."