Poor facilities in jails: NHRC directs DG Odisha Prisons to submit ATR

Bhubaneswar, April 22 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has instructed the Director General of the Odisha Prisons Department to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) over allegations regarding the severe lack of teachers and education facilities for prisoners in Odisha jails.

Acting on a plea filed by rights activist Sagar Kumar Jena, the apex rights body issued the order asking the DG (Prisons) to submit the ATR on the issue within four weeks.

Jena, through his complaint, drew the commission’s attention towards a report published in one of the leading local Odia newspapers, which exposed the dismal status of educational facilities available for prisoners and their children in the jails across the state.

“The state government has sanctioned only 23 teacher posts for inmates and children of women prisoners lodged in 87 prisons. Meanwhile, as many as 17 teacher posts, out of these 23 sanctioned posts, have been lying vacant for many years. In such a situation, it is not possible to provide basic early childhood education to the children living with female prisoners in the jails,” alleged Jena.

Jena further added that the Odisha Home Department implemented the new prison manual after 78 years on September 29, 2020.

Jena said that the new prison manual has described education as compulsory for the prisoners and their children to make the inmates self-reliant after their release from the prison, ensuring their overall development.

The manual stresses upon providing adequate teachers, classrooms, libraries, etc., in every prison.

Referring to the news report, Jena also noted that as of December 30, 2024, the number of approved teachers in the state is 23, while there are only six permanent teachers deployed in jails in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Naribandi Niketan (women prison) at Sambalpur, the Circle Jails at Sambalpur and Angul.

Two teachers have come to the Sundergarh and Rourkela jails on deputation.

Following scrutiny of the complaint of Jena, the NHRC directed: “Let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the DG (Prisons), Odisha, to look into the grievance raised by the complainant and to submit the action taken report within four weeks for the perusal of the Commission.”

