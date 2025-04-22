Maha Cabinet approves administrative approval for provision of Rs 25,972 crore for Gosikhurd National Project

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday gave the fourth administrative approval for the provision of an expenditure of Rs 25,972.69 crore for the Gosikhurd National Project in Bhandara district.

The project will benefit 1,96,600 hectares of area in Nagpur, Chandrapur and Bhandara districts.

The Gosikhurd National Project is being implemented by the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation, Nagpur.

This multipurpose project for irrigation, drinking water, industrial water supply and fisheries, and hydropower generation is being implemented at Gosikhurd (Taluka Pavani) on the Wainganga river in the Wainganga sub-basin of the Godavari basin.

“The Nagpur, Chandrapur and Bhandara districts will benefit from this project through open canal distribution, lift irrigation and closed tube distribution. This project is included in the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchhan Yojana. To complete this big and important national project in East Vidarbha on time, the expenditure of this project was approved as the fourth revised administrative approval in the cabinet meeting today,” said the state government release.

Further, the state cabinet also approved the construction of a grand memorial and a women’s training centre at Mauje Naigaon (Taluka Khandala, District Satara), the birthplace of Savitribai Phule, the pioneer of women’s education. A provision of Rs 142.60 crore was approved for this memorial at Mauje Naigaon and Rs 67.17 lakh 17 for the women’s training centre.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the construction of a memorial on the birth anniversary of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule.

This memorial to Krantijyoti Savitribai will be a tribute to her work. Also, the women’s training centre that will stand alongside will be a guide for empowerment for women in this area, said the government release.

A high-level committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the District Collector Satara for the long-term management, administration and implementation of the training programs of the Women’s Training Centre. The committee will include representatives from the Zilla Parishad, Police Administration, YASHDA, Skill Development Department and Rural Livelihood Improvement Mission.

