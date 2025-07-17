Pooja Hegde: ‘Monica’ was one of the most physically demanding songs of my career

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde has talked about how the song “Monica” from the film “Coolie” was one of the most “physically toughest and demanding” songs of her career.

Pooja took to Instagram, where she shared a string of behind-the-scenes videos and photographs. In one clip, she is heard talking about shooting while fasting for Maha Shivratri and the actress said “it feels great”. Another video showcased the actress putting bandaids on the blisters of her foot.

She wrote in the caption: “Thank you for all the love on Monica. Monica was one of the MOST physically toughest and demanding song of my career. (sic)”

Revealing why it was the toughest song of her career, she said: “Trying to combat the EXTREME heat, sun burn that’s left tan lines for months to come…. humidity, the dust, blisters and high energy dance moves (my first hectic dance shoot after my ligament tear). (sic).”

She added: “And after all that, still making sure it looks GLAMOUROUS and effortless was the key. I gave my ALL to Monica and it’s gonna be a blast to watch in the theatres, I promise. Dance away (sic).”

Pooja gave a special shout out to the dancers who stood by her in “this task and gave me energy through all that especially on the Mahashivratri day when I was fasting. You’ll were just amazingggg. (sic)”

“Coolie” is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years.

The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Coolie is scheduled to release worldwide on 14 August 2025.

