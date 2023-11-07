WATCH: First Peppy Single from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram OUT

Dum Masala, the first song of Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram was unveiled on Tuesday. Couple of days ago, the Tollywood actor had shared the glimpse of #DumMasala on Instagram.

The film is set to be released on January 12, 2024. Meanwhile, you can watch and enjoy the first track from the movie below.

The fans of Mahesh Babu did not stop commenting and appreciating the song when the actor shared the teaser on Sunday. Guntur Kaaram stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi in the lead roles, while Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram and Prakashraj will be seen in pivotal roles.

The upcoming Telugu movie is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu is reuniting with him 12 years after delivering blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja.