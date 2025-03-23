Politics erupts over death of SDM's stenographer in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad holds protest

Ayodhya, March 23 (IANS) Shivam Yadav, an employee of the Ayodhya district administration, died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Saturday evening, police said.

He was working as a stenographer at the Sohawal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

After receiving the news of his death, Shivam's family members created a ruckus in the district hospital and blocked the road.

The family members of the victim allege that the SDM used to harass and humiliate the deceased Shivam Yadav.

It is also alleged that recently the SDM had got the head of stenographer Shivam Yadav shaved.

The family and relatives of the victim are demanding action against the SDM.

Politics has already erupted over the stenographer's death, with Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad and former Minister Pawan Pandey reaching there and expressed their anger over the incident.

Awadhesh Prasad along with other SP leaders is sitting on a dharna demanding action against the SDM.

He claimed that the SDM is responsible for the death of the stenographer and the incident is 'suspicious'.

Awadhesh Prasad said, "This is a battle of ideology. I will raise this issue in the Parliament before the Uttar Pradesh government and the country. Our protest against injustice will continue."

Meanwhile, Ayodhya's District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said that he has spoken to the family of the deceased stenographer. On this basis, the District Magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the matter and assured that appropriate action will be taken after the investigation.

Shivam Yadav had got a job in Sohawal tehsil of Ayodhya district in place of his father Rajkumar Yadav under the deceased dependent quota.

Earlier on late Saturday evening, Shivam Yadav was hit by a vehicle.

Shivam's father Rajkumar Yadav had served in the Army and was martyred in a Maoist attack a few years ago.

The Uttar Pradesh government had given Rajkumar Yadav's son Shivam a job as a stenographer in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Shivam's family alleges that SDM Sohawal used to treat him cruelly and always insulted him.

After the uproar, the police pacified the family of the deceased victim and brought the situation under control. Investigation of the case has already started.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.