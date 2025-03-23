Two criminals shot at by Delhi cops in encounter

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) An encounter occurred between the Delhi Police Special Cell and criminals in the Dwarka area of the national capital on Saturday night in which two accused were injured.

Both criminals were shot in the leg, with one being shot in both legs. The two are said to be sharpshooters of notorious gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi.

The police had received several complaints against them.

This incident happened when the Special Cell team received input that these criminals were hiding in the Dwarka area. The team led by Delhi Police Special Cell ACP Sanjay Dutt and Inspector Sandeep Dabas immediately cordoned off the area and asked the criminals to surrender. Instead of surrendering, these criminals started firing at Delhi Police personnel. In retaliation, the police also fired, in which both the criminals were injured. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

According to the police, the two criminals had escaped after committing a crime in the Najafgarh area a few days ago. And the police were on their lookout.

Investigation revealed that these criminals are associated with the gang of Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and Om Prakash Kala who have been accused of committing many crimes in Delhi and surrounding areas. Kala Jathedi is currently in Tihar jail, but his gang is still active and committing crimes, like extortion.

The police will be soon interrogating them to find out the rest of their gang members and their plans. Locals said that the firing had spread panic in the area and some came out of their homes after hearing the commotion. An eyewitness said that the police had surrounded the entire area and the situation was soon brought under control.

A few days ago, the Dwarka Police arrested three suspects tied to the extortion network of gangster Kala Jathedi. The arrests occurred during two back-to-back encounters, where police shot the suspects in the legs to incapacitate them without causing fatal harm.

