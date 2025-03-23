Temple trust says all idols of Ram Darbar to reach Ayodhya on April 30

Ayodhya, March 23 (IANS) All idols of Ram Darbar will reach Ayodhya on April 30 and thereafter the date of the ceremony will be finalised, said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The completion of the first floor of Ram Mandir will mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Darbar in Ayodhya.

After the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir, the Ram Darbar will be the most sacred place in the Ram Mandir complex.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will make elaborate arrangements for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Darbar.

The Darbar will feature four and half foot tall marble idols of Mata Sita, Lord Hanuman, Lord Ram and his brothers Bharat, Lakshman and Shatrughan.

The idols, carved from white Makrana marble in Rajasthan, are expected to arrive in Ayodhya by the end of next month, said Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

To maintain the site's sanctity, only a limited number of devotees will be allowed access to the temple's first floor.

The second floor of the temple will feature a display of the Ramayana in multiple languages, including its oldest known version.

In August last year, the Trust also received Ram Darbar made of Titanium from Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI). It will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on the first floor of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

MIDHANI is an enterprise of the Union Defence Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir on January 22 last year.

Along with the The 51-inch tall black stone idol of the five-year-old Ram, Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj made also a Ram Darbar to be installed in the temple which created a row as the statue of Laxman with folded arms does not bear any scriptural relevance as stated in Ramayana or Ram Charitmanas.

However, the public sentiments that this development ignited among Hindus set in motion a turn of events that laid the foundation of a prolonged legal battle that culminated into the Supreme Court’s verdict on November 9, 2019, declaring that this was the birthplace of Lord Ram.

