Political parties in Haryana demand share of Bhakra water from Punjab

Chandigarh, May 3 (IANS) An all-party meeting, presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini regarding the water sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab, on Saturday, adopted a unanimous resolution, urging the Punjab government to implement decisions of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to release water.

It described Punjab's act of withholding Haryana’s share of water as unconstitutional. The leaders demanded that the inhumane, unjust, illegal, and unconstitutional ban on Haryana’s share of water be lifted immediately.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi gave a detailed presentation regarding the data on water distribution during the past 10 years.

Later during discussions, all leaders expressed concern over the emerging drinking water crisis in Haryana. They unanimously stated that they stand firm with the Haryana government in ensuring the state gets its rightful share of water.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Cabinet Ministers Anil Vij, Ranbir Gangwa, Shyam Singh Rana, Shruti Choudhry, and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Congress, state president Rampal Majra from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Sushil Gupta from Aam Aadmi Party, were also present.

All leaders also unanimously said, “Punjab does not respect the federal structure. While Haryana has always maintained a positive approach towards all agreements, Punjab has worked to reject such agreements. Even now, the Punjab government is engaging in misleading propaganda and taking unconstitutional steps by blocking Haryana's share of drinking water in an attempt to gain political mileage”.

While presenting the resolution, Chief Minister Saini said, “We resolve to stand united in safeguarding Haryana’s rightful share of water and ensuring the early construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. “Together, we are prepared to pursue all necessary legal avenues and undertake every possible political effort at both the state and central levels to protect the interests of Haryana.”

He appealed to the citizens of both Haryana and Punjab to uphold peace and mutual harmony, urging them to stay vigilant against the misleading narratives of self-serving elements seeking to create discord.

All party leaders unanimously endorsed the Chief Minister’s resolution and affirmed their unwavering support, declaring that they stand firmly with the government and shoulder to shoulder with the Chief Minister on this vital issue.

Later, addressing the media, Chief Minister Saini strongly criticised the Punjab government, stating that after refusing to construct the SYL canal and effectively seizing irrigation water, Punjab is now engaging in an unconstitutional act by obstructing drinking water meant for the people of Haryana.

He emphasised that all options remain open for the government to secure its rightful share of water. He said that, according to available information, Punjab has even convened a special Vidhan Sabha session on the water issue. The Haryana government is reviewing all such developments with seriousness. He said that a future course of action, whether approaching the Central government or convening a special session of the Assembly, will be decided in due course of time.

Terming water as the shared property of the nation, the Chief Minister said Haryana and Punjab are brothers. The Punjab government's attempt to mislead people for political gain is highly condemnable. The public, whether in Haryana or Punjab, should not suffer due to this issue.

Responding to a provocative statement made by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, CM Saini said not only the Haryana government but all political party leaders unanimously condemn such remarks. “We must move forward inspired by the teachings of our Gurus, with mutual respect and harmony, not political opportunism,” he said.

The Chief Minister also shared factual data showing that in past years of low Bhakra Dam levels, such as 2016 through 2019, Haryana received its share without dispute. Ironically, the current water level is higher than in those years, yet Haryana is being denied even its minimal requirement. In 2019, when the water level was 1,623 feet, 0.553 million acre-feet (MAF) of water had to be discharged as excess. This shows that water must be released from the dam to make space for monsoon rainwater. Each year, about 8,500 cusecs of water are typically received. The states’ demands change every 15 days and are decided by BBMB’s technical committee.

The Chief Minister said Haryana’s total allocated water share is 12.55 MAF, but it is receiving only 10.67 MAF. Meanwhile, Punjab’s allocation is 14.67 MAF, yet it is using 17.15 MAF. “This clearly shows Punjab is using far more water than its allocated share, while Haryana is getting 17 per cent less than its due,” CM Saini added.

