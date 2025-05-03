Folk star Maithili Thakur to add cultural spark to Khelo India opening ceremony

Patna, May 3 (IANS) The much-awaited Khelo India Youth Games 2025 is set to kick off with great pomp and show on Sunday, marking the first time Bihar will host this prestigious national sporting event.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, where a full-dress rehearsal was conducted to ensure everything is in place for the grand launch.

The games will be held across four cities in Bihar - Patna, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, and Gaya, transforming the state into a hub of youth sporting excellence over the coming days. Athletes from across the country will converge to showcase their talent and compete in multiple disciplines under the banner of this flagship initiative of the Government of India, aimed at promoting grassroots sports.

The opening ceremony is expected to be a spectacular event with Bihar’s folk singer Maithili Thakur also likely to perform, adding a local cultural touch to the national event.

The stadium and the host city of Patna have been decked up like a bride, with lights, decorations, and massive preparations to give a fitting welcome to the athletes and dignitaries. Maithili said that the entire Patna is shining too much. The celebration will be a grand one, it looks like.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be present to officially inaugurate the games. In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participating athletes through video conferencing, offering encouragement and support.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 will continue till May 15, with a variety of events planned across different venues. The final rehearsals are currently underway, ensuring a smooth, historic start to what is expected to be one of the most memorable sporting events Bihar has ever hosted.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 will be held from May 4 to May 15 across five cities in Bihar - Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai. In addition, some events will also be conducted in New Delhi.

The live broadcast and streaming of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 will be available for viewers across India.

