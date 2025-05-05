Police will initiate suitable action against singer Sonu Nigam: K'taka Home Min

Bengaluru, May 5 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Monday that the state police would initiate appropriate action against popular singer Sonu Nigam for making a controversial statement linking the demand for a Kannada song to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara said, “The police will take appropriate action against Sonu Nigam for his controversial statements. The concerned police officials, who have registered the case, will proceed with the necessary steps. If I make a statement, it will be seen as the government’s official stand.”

The Karnataka Police registered an FIR against Sonu Nigam on Saturday following his remarks that sparked a controversy for allegedly linking a demand for a Kannada song to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Several Kannada organisations expressed outrage over his comments, demanded an unconditional apology on Friday, and later lodged a complaint with the police.

The Avalahalli Police in Bengaluru registered the FIR under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (statements inciting public mischief), and 352(1) (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace or incite another offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

The FIR was based on a complaint filed by Dharmaraj A., President of the Bengaluru City District Unit of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

When asked about the status of Pakistani nationals residing in Karnataka, Parameshwara said, “Across the country, about 500 to 600 Pakistani nationals are being sent back. We are also carrying out verifications in Karnataka and sending them back. The deadline has been extended, and those identified will be deported. As per official data, 6 to 7 Pakistani nationals are currently present here, and the verification is ongoing. It is a continuous process.”

Regarding the rise in threat messages on social media to various persons, following the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty on May 1 in Mangaluru, Parameshwara stated, “I have instructed the police to verify the revenge and threat messages. During my visit to Mangaluru, I asked the police department to address the issue. This morning, I directed the ADGP (Law and Order) to take immediate action against those posting threatening messages on social media.”

Commenting on the controversy over referring to Suhas Shetty as a rowdy sheeter, HM Parameshwara said, “Anyone listed as a rowdy in police records can be referred to as such, regardless of their political affiliation. If there are cases and legal sections imposed on them, they are classified as rowdies under the law. There is no reason to hesitate in using that term.”

When asked about the BJP's allegation that registering an FIR against party MLA Harish Poonja amounted to political vendetta, Parameshwara said, “I don’t have detailed information about the so-called politics of hatred. Based on MLA Poonja’s statements, the police would have assessed whether his remarks violated any legal provisions and filed the FIR accordingly. An FIR cannot be filed against an MLA without sufficient reason.”

Responding to a question about whether the government was suppressing the alleged honey trap case involving Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, Parameshwara said, “That is not true. Once Minister Rajanna’s statement has been recorded, the investigation will proceed based on the details he has provided. We do not know exactly what he has stated to the police yet.”

Finally, when asked about BJP leader D.V. Sadananda Gowda’s demand to implement Uttar Pradesh’s bulldozer model in Karnataka to deal with anti-social elements, Parameshwara simply said, “I don’t know.”

