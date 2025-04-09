Police harassing Hindu activists in K'taka since formation of Cong govt: BY Vijayendra

Bengaluru, April 9 (IANS) Karnataka BJP chief B. Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday said that since the formation of the Congress government in the state, police have been "harassing" the Hindu activists.

Amid reports of the attack on the Hindu activist in Bhatkal town of Karwar district in the state, Vijayendra said, "Police atrocities targeting pro-Hindu and BJP workers have been repeatedly occurring. False complaints are being registered, and workers are being constantly harassed."

"While Kodagu's Vinay Somaiah case is still fresh, in Bhatkal of Uttara Kannada district, the District Superintendent of Police (SP), M. Narayan, assaulting Srinivas Naik, a worker of a Hindu organisation, is extremely inhumane, an abuse of power, and evidence of police oppression," Vijayendra said.

"In this context, local BJP and various Hindu organisations have protested by blocking the highway throughout the night," he stated.

"Despite all this, the silence of the state government in not taking any action against District Superintendent of Police Narayan, who has shown lamentable behaviour towards Hindu workers, is a highly condemnable act," Vijayendra stated.

He said that the issue will be raised in the ongoing Janakrosh Yatra.

Earlier, Vinay Somaiah, a BJP worker, committed suicide, alleging that he was taking the extreme step due to the harassment by the Congress MLAs and leaders from Madikeri district.

The BJP has urged the state government to name the Congress MLA and CM's Legal Advisor A. S. Ponnanna and MLA Manthar Gowda in the FIR.

Srinivas Naik, a resident of Hanumanagar in Bhatkal, an auto driver and a Hindu activist, was allegedly assaulted by the Karwar SP on the pretext of interrogation at the Sirsi City police station on Tuesday.

Expressing outrage over the incident, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the BJP and other Hindu organisations staged a protest and laid siege to the Bhatkal police station. They condemned the SP's "highhandedness" and demanded an apology from him.

