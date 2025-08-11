Police complaint filed against 'missing' MPs targeting Priyanka Gandhi and Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Wayanad/Thrissur, Aug 11 (IANS) In an unusual turn of events, the police in Kerala have received formal complaints alleging that two sitting Members of Parliament -- Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi and Thrissur MP and Union Minister Suresh Gopi -- have been "missing" from their respective constituencies.

The latest complaint was lodged with the Wayanad District Police Chief by BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha State President Mukundan Palliyar.

The complaint claims that Priyanka Gandhi has not been seen in her constituency for the past three months.

The petition notes that the Wayanad Lok Sabha MP from Congress was absent from the site of a recent landslide disaster in the district, which claimed multiple lives, and has also been missing from public discussions on tribal issues.

The complainant urged police to "find and produce" the Wayanad MP.

The complaint against Priyanka Gandhi was filed on Monday in response to one filed against Suresh Gopi by the Kerala Students Union (KSU) Thrissur District President Gokul Guruvayoor.

This was lodged at the Guruvayoor East Police Station, which alleges that the actor-turned-politician has been absent from his constituency since the arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh.

It also called for identifying "who is behind" Union Minister Suresh Gopi's disappearance.

The issue gained further traction after Orthodox Church Thrissur Diocese head Yuhanon Mar Meletheos posted on social media that "the actor we sent to Delhi is missing".

But Suresh Gopi broke his silence.

In a Facebook post, the BJP Thrissur MP shared photos of himself in his Delhi office meeting officials from the Petroleum Ministry, as part of preparations for a Rajya Sabha debate.

The social media post appeared, aimed at countering the criticism, implicitly addressing both the police complaint and the social media jibes.

Meanwhile, Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty joined the fray with a sarcastic remark, repeatedly asking "Where is the Thrissur MP?"

His comment added to the political drama swirling around the issue.

While "missing MP" complaints are rare, the back-to-back petitions against two high-profile parliamentarians have stirred a mix of political theatrics, public debate, and social media banter, highlighting the deep political divides and high expectations that MPs remain visible in their constituencies, especially during crisis.

