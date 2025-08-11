World Elephant Day: Conservation plans to be discussed in Coimbatore tomorrow

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Foresters, policymakers, civil society and wildlife experts will exchange ideas on elephant conservation strategies and conflict resolution as part of the World Elephant Day celebrations in Coimbatore on Tuesday, an official said.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, to reaffirm the global commitment to conserve elephants, the official said.

The annual event reaffirms the global commitment to conserve one of the planet’s most iconic species - the elephant - and to strengthen measures to ensure their long-term survival.

India is home to nearly 60 per cent of the world’s wild elephant population, with 33 Elephant Reserves and 150 identified Elephant Corridors as per the 2023 Report on Elephant Corridors in India, said a statement.

With robust legal protection, strong institutional frameworks, and widespread public support, the country is recognised worldwide as a leader in reconciling human welfare with wildlife conservation, it said.

Elephants are accorded the status of National Heritage Animal and are deeply embedded in the country’s traditions and culture.

Tamil Nadu, known for its biological and cultural richness, sustains a significant population of elephants and plays a vital role in mitigating human-elephant conflict.

The Coimbatore event will serve as a platform for foresters, policymakers, civil society representatives, and wildlife experts to exchange ideas on conservation strategies and conflict resolution.

The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in the presence of Union Minister of State Kriti Vardhan Singh and R. S. Rajakannappan, Minister for Forests and Khadi, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Senior officials from MoEF&CC, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, the Ministry of Railways, and other states will also participate.

A focused workshop on Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) will also be organised in Coimbatore to provide a platform for elephant range states to share their challenges related to human-elephant coexistence and discuss the mitigation measures being implemented in their respective regions, said an official statement.

This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts under Project Elephant, which emphasises community participation and scientific approaches to address conflicts between humans and elephants, a critical concern for conservation and local safety.

The workshop comes at a time when incidents of elephants straying into human settlements in search of food and water have risen, necessitating innovative solutions and cooperation among states.

Experts, policymakers, conservationists, and forest officials will deliberate on best practices, ranging from habitat management and corridor maintenance to awareness generation and capacity building in high-conflict areas.

This collaborative approach seeks to balance wildlife conservation with human welfare, fostering long-term coexistence between communities and elephants.

A nationwide awareness programme will be initiated, engaging approximately 12 lakh school children from about 5,000 schools, underscoring the extensive public outreach and commitment to elephant conservation, said the statement.

