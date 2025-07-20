Police brutality in MP: Tribal youths file complaint, Bhim Army holds protest

Chhatarpur, July 20 (IANS) A disturbing case of alleged custodial torture has emerged from the Naugaon police station in Chhatarpur district, where four tribal youths claim they were brutally assaulted over suspicion of theft.

The victims, all residents of Kanjadpur Dharampura, allege that they were stripped, beaten over four days, and subjected to chilli powder abuse in custody.

According to the youths, the incident began on the evening of July 15, when they were returning from a house inauguration on Naugaon Disleri Road. They claim they were urinating roadside when a police response vehicle – often known as a Dial-100 vehicle - intercepted them, leading to their detention without explanation.

One of the five detainees was later released due to physical disability, while the remaining four were allegedly hanged upside down, beaten with belts and fists, and tortured by chilli powder abuse.

They made the complaint that they were tortured for four days in a bid to extract confessions related to transformer oil theft.

In a dramatic turn, the victims, accompanied by Bhim Army activists, reached the Superintendent of Police (SP) office on Saturday around 4 PM, shouting slogans and demanding swift action. They staged a sit-in protest that continued till 2 AM, pressing for accountability and medical examination for the assaulted individuals.

Following the protest, three victims were taken to the district hospital.

Minister for Tourism Dilip Ahirwar told IANS that a thorough investigation into the incident has been initiated and the government would take appropriate action against the guilty.

SP Agam Jain has ordered an official investigation into the allegations.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Amit Meshram said, “A complaint has been submitted by the relatives of the suspects. I’ve been directed to investigate and have assured all parties that the report will be submitted by tomorrow at noon. Strict and impartial action will be taken if anyone is found guilty.”

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) also met the victims and heard their grievances in person, signalling the seriousness with which the administration is approaching the matter.

The allegations have ignited public outrage and rekindled concerns about custodial violence, especially against marginalised communities.

As the district awaits the inquiry’s outcome, rights groups have called for transparency and accountability, demanding protection for the complainants and swift justice.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.