Need to keep youth away from drugs to achieve Viksit Bharat: Mansukh Mandaviya

Varanasi, July 20 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that a healthy body and mind can only catalyse the nation towards Viksit Bharat, emphasising on keeping the nation's youth away from drugs.

Participating in the culmination of the 32nd edition of the Fit India Sundays, he cycled along with 3,000 youth on the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus in Varanasi.

He encouraged the large crowd gathered at the BHU campus to adopt an active lifestyle, saying: "A healthy body can only lead to a healthy mind and a healthy mind can only catalyse the nation towards Viksit Bharat."

The cyclists rode through the lush green environment inside the Banaras Hindu University campus, traversing through iconic locations like Sir Sunderlal Hospital, Malviya Bhawan, Birla Hostel, IIT Chauraha, Vishwanath Temple and then returning to the starting point Amphitheatre Ground.

A sizeable crowd also took part in yoga, meditation and Zumba sessions, making the event a grand celebration of fitness, said an official statement.

The special edition of the nationwide cycling initiative was organised in partnership with several educational institutions, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), DAV College Management Committee, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Bal Bharati Public School.

"'Sundays on Cycle' has transformed into a jan andolan (mass movement). Today, all the educational institutions took part in the Nasha-Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat campaign at more than 6,000 locations across the sub-continent," said the Union Minister.

He said, "We can only fulfil our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by eradicating addiction amongst youth. The government's objective through this initiative is that the country's youth remain fit and healthy and become vital cogs in the nation's progress."

During the event, the Union Minister was joined by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, MLA from Varanasi North Ravindra Jaiswal, MLA from Pindra Varanasi Awdesh Singh, MLA from Varanasi Cantonment Saurav Srivastava, MLC Dharmendra Singh, MLC Hansraj, Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi S. Rajalingam and Regional Director of SAI Netaji Subhash Regional Centre, Lucknow, Atma Prakash, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.