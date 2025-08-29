Poisonous politics: Mayawati condemns use of abusive language against people in high positions

Lucknow, Aug 29 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday condemned the use of indecent and undignified language against people holding high offices, warning that such practices were tarnishing the image of the country’s institutions and corroding democratic values.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, “The efforts are being made to malign the image of high government and non-government institutions, and especially people holding high positions in politics, through indecent, unbecoming, undignified and unparliamentary remarks made publicly. This is extremely distressing and worrisome.”

She noted that such practices intensify during elections, making the political atmosphere more “poisonous and violent.”

Referring to recent incidents in Bihar where abusive language was used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother by some Congress workers during the Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', she said they were a fresh reminder of the “declining standards of political discourse.”

Mayawati stressed that the BSP, since its inception, has followed the principles of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and the party’s motto of ‘Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya’ (welfare for all and happiness of all), rejecting any form of “polluted and poisonous politics.”

She urged all political parties to refrain from “cheap politics of self-interest” and avoid spoiling the atmosphere of the country by trying to belittle one another.

“The declining level of politics in the country, especially due to political self-interests, is extremely worrisome. Politics should be in the interest of the nation and the millions of poor and common people, guided by the Constitution, thoughts and principles. Unfortunately, this has not been properly visible in recent times, even as internal and external challenges before the country have increased significantly,” she said.

Highlighting the importance of constitutional values, Mayawati recalled that Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution ensured checks and balances to maintain the dignity of democratic institutions.

“By properly implementing these provisions, the deteriorating situation can certainly be prevented,” she asserted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.