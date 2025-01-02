PMK leader Sowmiya Anbumani arrested during protest against Anna University sexual assault

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Sowmiya Anbumani was arrested for attempting to stage a protest on Thursday against the sexual assault of an Anna University engineering student, defying police restrictions.

Sowmiya Anbumani, the wife of PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, along with other party leaders, decided to proceed with the agitation despite being denied permission by the Chennai Police.

Anticipating the protest, more than 300 police personnel were deployed at Valluvar Kottam, the planned venue.

As soon as Sowmiya and her party members took to the streets, they were arrested and removed by the police.

The PMK women's wing had organised the protest in response to the sexual assault of a second-year engineering student from Anna University.

The incident occurred on Christmas eve when the victim and her male friend, a senior student at the university, were sitting in a secluded area of the campus after attending a midnight Christmas mass at a nearby church.

According to the complaint filed by the girl, the accused attacked the male friend, brutally thrashed him before dragging the girl to a nearby shrub and raped her.

Police immediately swung into action and arrested a 37-year-old wayside biriyani vendor Gnanshekharan on the charges of raping the student.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K.Annamalai conducted a protest outside his residence in Coimbatore, flogging himself six times to symbolise the "deteriorating "law and order situation of state and to highlight the sexual assault on Anna University student.

Annamalai also announced that he would observe a 48-day fast and visit all six holy abodes of Lord Murugan as part of his protest.

The Tamil Nadu BJP president lashed out at the state police for "leaking" the FIR in the sexual assault case, stating that it was an "intentional" move to reveal the identity of the 19-year-old victim.

He charged that the accused Gnanashekaran was not on the rowdy list of the Tamil Nadu Police despite being involved in several cases.

The Tamil Nadu BJP Chief said that the accused Gnanashekaran was a functionary of the DMK and provided proof of the same.

He also said that the DMK was trying to divert attention from the "failing" law and order situation of the state by creating a false narrative of the North-South divide.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will present a report to the Union Government on the sexual assault case at Anna University.

NCW member Mamta Kumari and her team returned to Delhi after conducting a two-day investigation into the sexual assault case.

Speaking to media persons at Chennai airport, Kumari said, "We visited every corner of Anna University and conducted a thorough investigation. We met the affected girl and her family and gathered all the necessary information. We also met with the Governor of Tamil Nadu to discuss the matter."

She added, "A detailed report on the investigation will be submitted to the Central government through the National Commission for Women. Whoever is found guilty will face strict punishment. It is shocking that despite having over 20 cases against him, the accused was allowed to roam free."

Kumari further questioned, "Why didn't the government take action earlier? The Central government will ensure strict action against anyone who commits crime against women."

She expressed confidence that justice would be served and guilty would be punished.

