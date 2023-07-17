PMK to attend NDA meet in Delhi, to speak against UCC

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) The PMK state president, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss has said that the party has received an invitation to participate in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.



The PMK, which is the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community, however opposes the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Speaking to the media persons here on Monday, the PMK leader said that there were more important things in the country to be taken care of rather than the Uniform Civil Code.

The former Union minister also said that if given an opportunity in the NDA meeting in New Delhi, he would speak against the Uniform Civil Code.

Ramadoss also said that the party will have to think about the alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He also said that the party has an alliance with the BJP at the national level.

It is to be noted that the PMK had cut off its political alliance with the BJP during the last local body elections even after it had an alliance with the saffron party during the 2021 Assembly elections.

