PM to visit poll-bound Rajasthan, MP tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) In continuation of his political tours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, where he will lay foundation stones and dedicate several projects.

The two states are scheduled hold Assembly polls in December.

At around 11.15 a.m. on Thursday in Jodhpur, Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development projects worth about Rs 5,000 crore in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education.

The projects include the IIT Jodhpur campus, while the foundation stone for the new terminal building at the city airport, as well as for the trauma centre and critical care hospital block at AIIMS, Jodhpur, will be laid.

At around 3:30 p.m., he will reach Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation development projects worth more than Rs 12,600 crore, in sectors like in road, rail, gas pipeline, housing and clean drinking water.

He will lay foundation stone of various Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Mandla, Jabalpur and Dindori districts worth over Rs 2,350 crore will be laid.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Jal Jeevan Mission project in Seoni district worth over Rs 100 crore, to the nation.

These projects in four districts of the state will benefit about 1,575 villages of Madhya Pradesh.

