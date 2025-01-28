PM Vishwakarma scheme shines at Maha Kumbh; empowering artisans with skills, support

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) A special centre for the 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme' has been set up at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where people are provided with information regarding the scheme and given assistance to avail its benefits.

This initiative has attracted a steady stream of visitors who come to learn about the scheme and other government welfare programs.

Deepak Kumar Bind, a beneficiary of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, shared his experience and the benefits he has received. He hails from the Hadiya Tehsil in Prayagraj district and emphasised how beneficial the scheme has been for people seeking employment.

"The government has launched this wonderful scheme, which supports people in securing livelihoods. The scheme includes 18 different components, and the government provides financial assistance to help us start small businesses, even if we cannot afford a large-scale enterprise," he said.

Deepak learned about the scheme through an intermediary and applied online to become a part of it, specifically aiming to start carpentry work. The application process is divided into three stages, of which two have been completed, and he is awaiting the final stage to avail the benefits of the scheme.

Deepak explained the scheme process in detail, saying, "Our verification is done in three steps. Once completed, we are invited for a five-day training program, for which we receive Rs 500 daily. After the training, the government provides us with a tool kit worth Rs 15,000. Additionally, the government offers a loan of Rs 1 lakh to help us start our business. This scheme is truly beneficial for us, especially the poor. PM Modi’s schemes are always impactful, but this one stands out in offering special assistance to the underprivileged."

Sanjay Kumar, the Assistant Director of MSME, Prayagraj, mentioned that the PM Vishwakarma Scheme is being promoted at the MSME pavilion at the Mahakumbh. "The main objective is to identify Vishwakarma artisans and craftspeople through a verification process. Once identified, they are given a certificate, training, and a stipend. The government also provides them with a tool kit and a loan to help their businesses grow," he said.

Sanjay Kumar further added that on average, 100 to 200 people visit the centre daily to learn about the scheme. With more awareness, it is expected that this number will continue to rise in the coming days.

Launched on September 17, 2023, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme aims to provide comprehensive support to artisans and craftspeople engaged in traditional occupations such as blacksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, carpenters, sculptors, and more.

The initiative is designed to enhance their skills, provide tools, and offer financial support to help them expand their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.