PM speaks to Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures help to combat flood-like situation

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and took stock of the extent of damage caused in the state due to excessive rainfall, which has created floods there.

He is also learnt to have spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and assured of all help to both the CMs to deal with the flood-like situation in their respective states.

According to official sources, Sukhu is learnt to have informed the PM that the state has faced extensive losses due to the floods caused by excessive rains for the past three days and sought assistance from the Centre in the form of an economic package.

Modi is said to have assured him of all possible central help and assistance to combat the crisis.

Sukhu also informed the Prime Minister that the state government is closely monitoring the situation in Himachal Pradesh.

During the course of their conversation, Sukhu told Modi that the region has been experiencing incessant rainfall, leading to severe floods and landslides, besides damages caused to roads, water and electric supply.

The calamity in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in the loss of 17 lives besides causing widespread destruction, with property worth thousands of crores of rupees being swept away, official sources said.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister had reviewed the flood-like situations prevailing in various states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir and spoken to several Union ministers.

