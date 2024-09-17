PM Modi's rise to global leadership is a case study for students: TN BJP

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson and senior party leader, ANS Prasad said that the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi serves as an inspiration to students and youth worldwide, proving that with determination, honesty, and hard work, anyone can achieve greatness, regardless of humble beginnings.

“The life story of the Prime Minister should be studied in Indian and global universities as a model for leadership and governance. Research scholars should explore Modi's life and leadership style to develop a comprehensive understanding of his vision and strategies,” he said.

He further said that by studying the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, future generations can learn valuable lessons on integrity, compassion, and nation-building.

He added that PM Modi's life offers a unique opportunity for students globally to learn from his experiences. PM Modi's life is a shining example of how resilience and perseverance can overcome adversity.

“From his early days as a tea seller to becoming India's Prime Minister, his journey demonstrates the power of hard work and dedication. His leadership style, emphasizing minimum government and maximum governance, has transformed India's development landscape.”

Prasad said that as a global leader, PM Modi's vision for India's growth and development has earned international recognition.

He said: “Prime Minister Modi‘s initiatives, such as Digital India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, have improved millions of lives. By incorporating his principles into our lives, we can build a harmonious society founded on humanity and empathy.”

The BJP leader also said that it's essential to seize this chance during PM Modi's lifetime and learn from his experiences.

ANS Prasad said that by studying his life and leadership, we can create a better world for future generations.

The Tamil Nadu Unit spokesman of the BJp said, “PM Modi's legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and motivate people worldwide, demonstrating the transformative power of determination and hard work.”

He called upon the younger generation to study Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and learn from his exemplary humanitarian values and principled way of life, to inspire a new generation of leaders worldwide.

The BJP leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s journey from humble beginnings to becoming India's Prime Minister is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and compassion.

