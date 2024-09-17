Bavuma out with illness; Markram to captain SA in ODI opener vs Afghanistan

Sharjah, Sep 17 (IANS) South Africa will begin their historic ODI series against Afghanistan without their captain, Temba Bavuma, who has been sidelined by illness. The first match of the series is set to take place in Sharjah on Wednesday, marking the first time these two sides will face off in a bilateral One-day International series outside of ICC tournaments.

In Bavuma's absence, Aiden Markram will take the helm as the Proteas' captain.

"Proteas One-Day International (ODI) captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first ODI against Afghanistan on Wednesday due to illness. Aiden Markram will be the stand-in captain," read the statement released by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday.

This series is notable not only for its significance as a standalone fixture but also for its timing, coming off the back of their last encounter in the high-stakes semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Following the ODI series against Afghanistan, South Africa's cricketing agenda will see them clash with Ireland in both ODIs and T20Is in Abu Dhabi, adding more international fixtures to their busy schedule.

South Africa ODI squad against Afghanistan:

Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

