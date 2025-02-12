PM Modi's homage to Veer Savarkar in France: Shiv Sena welcomes, Cong denounces move

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribute to Veer Savarkar during visit to France has triggered strong reactions back home, with Shiv Sena (UBT) welcoming the recognition to noted freedom fighter and Congress denouncing the move.

During his visit to Marseille, PM Modi also acknowledged the city's role in Savarkar's daring escape bid from the British custody and praised his contributions to India's freedom struggle.

"In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!" PM Modi posted on X.

While the Congress strongly opposed PM Modi's remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi supported the acknowledgement, stating that Savarkar's role in India's independence should not be politicised.

Speaking to IANS, Chaturvedi said, "Veer Savarkar played a very important role in the country's fight for freedom. When he attempted his escape from French soil while being held captive by the British, it was a testament to his dedication to the nation. If he is being honoured, there should be no politics around it."

However, she also questioned the BJP's commitment to Savarkar, pointing out that the party has repeatedly ignored Shiv Sena's long-standing demand of honouring him with the Bharat Ratna.

"Why does the BJP remember Veer Savarkar when it suits them politically but forgets him afterwards? Why has he not been awarded Bharat Ratna?" she asked, taking a swipe at the ruling party.

The Rajya Sabha MP also mentioned that even though many freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and Veer Savarkar, had different ideologies, their "collective" aim was only to oust Britishers and free India from the clutches of colonial rule.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also backed PM Modi's tribute, stating, "There is nothing wrong with the Prime Minister visiting the place from where Veer Savarkar attempted his escape. It is a matter of pride for all of us. It is not right to raise questions on Veer Savarkar. While people may have different ideologies, he was a revolutionary and fearless freedom fighter."

On the other hand, Congress leader Udit Raj has launched a scathing attack on PM Modi for praising Savarkar.

In a post on X, Raj wrote, "If at all PM Modi wanted to remind the world from Marseille about Indian freedom fighters, he should have named Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Gandhi ji, and many others -- not Savarkar, who supported the British."

Taking a further dig, Raj added, "Savarkar escaped the ship at Marseille and was caught again. What message is PM Modi trying to give? That Indians are cowards? Savarkar also organised masses to get recruited into the British Army."

Veer Savarkar was arrested in London in 1910 in connection with the Nasik Conspiracy Case. While being transported to India by ship, he jumped into the sea near Marseille and swam to the French coast despite gunfire from the British guards. However, he was captured by British police on French soil, sparking an international legal dispute at The Hague. The incident brought global attention to the Indian independence movement.

