‘Lamberghini’ singer Ragini on her struggles: Bollywood wasn’t an easy door to open

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Singer Ragini Tandan, known for her hit song "Lamberghini," recently opened up about the challenges she faced on her journey to Bollywood.

Tandan revealed that despite the success of the track, it took her five years to land her first Bollywood song. Ragini recently reflected on her career struggles and the time, patience, and hard work required to break into the competitive world of Hindi cinema.

Ragini, who has finally made her playback debut with "Tappe" from "Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Lovestory," shared, “Bollywood wasn’t an easy door to open, even after Lamberghini. It took time, patience, and a lot of hard work to reach here. I’m grateful and thankful that my debut is happening in a film directed by Kunal Kohli Sir—it makes the journey feel truly worth it.”

Ragini rose to instant fame with her 2018-released peppy track "Lamberghini," which starred the model Harshdaa. The song was composed by The Doorbeen. "Lamberghini" was remade in Hindi for the 2020 film "Jai Mummy Di," with singers Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill lending their voices to the track.

On a related note, “Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Lovestory,” directed by Kunal Kohli, stars the grandson of Amrish Puri, Vardhan Puri, and Shekhar Kapur's daughter, Kaveri Kapur.

Talking about her first Bollywood release, Kaveri shared, “Working on this film was a dream come true as a debut actor. The support and guidance I received from Kunal (Kohli) really helped me find my way as an actor, and his advice will probably help me in all my future films.”

She was also all praises for her co-star Vardhaan Puri. Kaveri revealed, "Vardhaan and I became best friends very early on in the shoot, and he really helped me get through some challenging experiences as a young, first-time actor."

"Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Lovestory" was released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11.

