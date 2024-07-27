PM Modi to visit Kyiv in August, his first since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Kyiv in August, his first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 24, 2022, sources said.

July saw high-level exchanges between the two nations with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Ukraine counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and NSA Ajit Doval and his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Yermak holding telephonic talks.

PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in June on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

EAM Jaishankar on his social media platform X had shared that he "spoke about furthering our bilateral relationship.

On June 4, when PM Modi recorded the third straight victory in the general elections, Zelensky congratulated him and invited him to visit the war-ravaged country.

In a telephone conversation with Zelensky in March, PM Modi discussed ways to strengthen India-Ukraine partnership.

While reiterating the nation's people-centric approach, PM Modi had assured Zelensky that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution.

PM Modi, during his two-day Moscow visit earlier this month, stressed, "There is no solution on the battlefield. Dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward."

The Prime Minister said India has always called for respecting the United Nations Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty.

