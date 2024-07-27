Hina Khan goes organic amid cancer treatment, grows turmeric at home

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer, has shared a glimpse of her home-grown turmeric and advocates for going organic.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress, who boasts 20 million followers on Instagram, took to her stories section and shared a video of a turmeric plant growing in a pot at her house.

The post was captioned: "Homegrown pure haldi in making #GoOrganic."

In another story, the actress offered a peek into her delicious meal, captioned: "Thani daar chochwor".

Another video showed Hina praying with a Tasbih in her hands.

The actress also shared a glimpse of her dinner, which featured 'shorshoi bata #mustardfish'.

For the unversed, Hina announced her breast cancer diagnosis on June 28.

Hina is best known for her role as Akshara in the popular TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She has also participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

The actress has also been a part of movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and the short film 'Smartphone'.

Recently, Hina made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. She also has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.

