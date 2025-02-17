PM Modi urges people to stay calm after earthquake tremors shake Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged residents of Delhi-NCR to stay calm and follow safety precautions after strong earthquake tremors were felt in the early hours of the day.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation."

The tremors, measuring a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale, struck the region at around 5:36 a.m., causing panic among residents. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported the earthquake had a depth of 5 kilometres.

The earthquake hit at a latitude of 28.59 North and longitude of 77.16 East, with the impact felt across various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi, Noida, Indirapuram, and surrounding areas.

The NCS confirmed the tremors in a social media post, stating: "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 05:36:55 IST, Lat: 28.59 N, Long: 77.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: New Delhi, Delhi."

Although the tremors lasted only a few seconds, their intensity was enough to unsettle residents. People in the affected areas reported feeling a sudden jolt, prompting many to take immediate safety measures, such as evacuating buildings and seeking shelter.

While no significant damage or casualties have been reported as of yet, authorities have assured that they are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates as needed.

However, Delhi-NCR falls under Seismic Zone IV, so the region remains susceptible to moderate to strong earthquakes. Residents are urged to stay alert and follow safety protocols during such events.

